© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fenner Apple Butter Festival with WKAR Education

Fenner Apple Butter Festival with WKAR Education

Join us in celebrating this rich legacy with an authentic fall experience for the whole community. Savor the flavors of fresh apple butter and cider, enjoy delicious offerings from local food trucks, and groove to the rhythms of local music. Get hands-on with classic fall activities like apple butter stirring and the crosscut saw, and explore a variety of crafts and demonstrations. WKAR Education team will be there handing out books!

Fenner Nature Center
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

WKAR Education
517-884-4700
ask@wkar.org
https://www.wkar.org/education
Fenner Nature Center
2020 E Mount Hope Ave
Lansing, Michigan 48910