Fenner Apple Butter Festival with WKAR Education
Fenner Apple Butter Festival with WKAR Education
Join us in celebrating this rich legacy with an authentic fall experience for the whole community. Savor the flavors of fresh apple butter and cider, enjoy delicious offerings from local food trucks, and groove to the rhythms of local music. Get hands-on with classic fall activities like apple butter stirring and the crosscut saw, and explore a variety of crafts and demonstrations. WKAR Education team will be there handing out books!
Fenner Nature Center
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
WKAR Education
517-884-4700
ask@wkar.org
Fenner Nature Center
2020 E Mount Hope AveLansing, Michigan 48910