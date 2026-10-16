Grand Sousa Concert, presented by Meridian Community Band

The 80-piece Meridian Community Band under the leadership of Michael Scholes will bring the sounds of American bandmaster John Philip Sousa to the stage at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1st at MacDonald Middle School, 1601 Burcham Dr. East Lansing. Since 1994, the band has opened its concert season with a musical tribute to the famous “March King”, John Philip Sousa.

Although Sousa is most famous for his stirring marches, he composed many types of music including waltzes. Ragtime, and sacred music.

The upcoming concert is being billed as the 31st annual Grand Sousa Concert and will include a variety of music that will surely appeal to the entire audience. The program includes selections from many famous composers (Giordano, Bizet, Brahms, Liszt, Berlioz, von Suppe, and Strauss). In the true style of Sousa, you can expect to hear additional “encore” Sousa marches interspersed throughout the afternoon performance.

Our featured soloist will be vocalist Ms. Riley Piazzon.

Tickets for this concert will be available at the door – adults $10, students (under 18) free – and online at the Meridian Community Band webpage in the “Events” section

