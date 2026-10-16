HADESTOWN
HADESTOWN
COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.
Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer- songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.
Intertwining two mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.
Miller Auditorium
$54.50-$116.00
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 11 May 2027
Event Supported By
Miller Auditorium
(269) 387-2300
MA-tickets@wmich.edu
Miller Auditorium
1341 Theatre Dr.Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
2693872300
MA-tickets@wmich.edu