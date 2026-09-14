Halloween Psychic Fun Night [Reg. Req.]

Adults need some fun at Halloween too! Talented psychic Mr. Robert Taylor will present various techniques of divination including the Brighu Yantra from India the Mo from Tibet Astrology Palmistry the Astro Dice and Tarot. During this fun and interactive class, you’ll learn the basics of some of these psychic arts. Audience participants will choose one of the techniques for an individualized reading from Robert! Seating limited due to individual nature of the readings.