Haunted Library - Bridge St. Trick-Or-Treat
Haunted Library - Bridge St. Trick-Or-Treat
Dress up and come downtown for some early Halloween fun! Friendly ghosts have been sighted in the library. Young children and their parents are invited to visit our "gently haunted Library" from 4pm – 6pm to collect treats from friendly costumed characters, before heading out to "Trick-or-Treat" on Bridge St from 5pm - 7pm!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16402173
Grand Ledge Area District Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org