© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Haunted Library - Bridge St. Trick-Or-Treat

Haunted Library - Bridge St. Trick-Or-Treat

Dress up and come downtown for some early Halloween fun! Friendly ghosts have been sighted in the library. Young children and their parents are invited to visit our "gently haunted Library" from 4pm – 6pm to collect treats from friendly costumed characters, before heading out to "Trick-or-Treat" on Bridge St from 5pm - 7pm!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16402173

Grand Ledge Area District Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org