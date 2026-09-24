Haunted Library - Bridge St. Trick-Or-Treat

Dress up and come downtown for some early Halloween fun! Friendly ghosts have been sighted in the library. Young children and their parents are invited to visit our "gently haunted Library" from 4pm – 6pm to collect treats from friendly costumed characters, before heading out to "Trick-or-Treat" on Bridge St from 5pm - 7pm!

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16402173