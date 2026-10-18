Holidays at the Digi-Lab

The holidays are coming up, drop-in to the GLADL Digi-Lab and learn how to digitize your memories and gift them to your loved ones! Digi-Lab can help you restore torn and creased photographs and decipher faded documents, convert old VHS tapes, cassette tapes, vinyl records, even photo slides and negatives. You can also sign up to record your oral history. Save the original with digital!

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16788997

