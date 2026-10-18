Holidays at the Digi-Lab
Holidays at the Digi-Lab
The holidays are coming up, drop-in to the GLADL Digi-Lab and learn how to digitize your memories and gift them to your loved ones! Digi-Lab can help you restore torn and creased photographs and decipher faded documents, convert old VHS tapes, cassette tapes, vinyl records, even photo slides and negatives. You can also sign up to record your oral history. Save the original with digital!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16788997
Grand Ledge Area District Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org