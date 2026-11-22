Intro to Chess Workshop
Intro to Chess Workshop
This workshop offers a basic and engaging introduction to the "game of kings," taught by professional chess coach Mr. Tyler Hug. If your student is an absolute beginner or knows the basic moves, they'll gain skills in a fun environment!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17876419
Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 29 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org