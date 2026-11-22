Magic of New Year – A Special Storytime
Magic of New Year – A Special Storytime
Celebrate the magic of new beginnings as we explore New Year traditions from around the world, discover how different cultures welcome luck, hope, and fresh starts, and enjoy a whimsical storytime. We’ll finish by creating a special wish or intention craft to carry into the year ahead.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17545277
GLADL Wacousta Branch
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 30 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822