© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan State University Vocal Arts Opera Performance

Michigan State University Vocal Arts Opera Performance

Hear the room come alive with the power and emotion of live opera as emerging vocal artists from Michigan State University take the stage. Soprano Amira Joy Coleman, soprano Tiffany Williams Cole, tenor Cole Harvey and baritone Jordan Washington will fill the space with soaring voices and expressive performances during this free community concert.

📅 Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026
🕒 3 p.m.
📍 Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1315 Abbot Rd, East Lansing

Bring a fellow music lover and experience the drama and beauty of live opera up close.

Eastminster Presbyterian Church
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Lansing Performing Arts Connection
https://lansingmatineemusicale.org/
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
1315 Abbott Road
East Lansing, Michigan 48823