Michigan State University Vocal Arts Opera Performance

Hear the room come alive with the power and emotion of live opera as emerging vocal artists from Michigan State University take the stage. Soprano Amira Joy Coleman, soprano Tiffany Williams Cole, tenor Cole Harvey and baritone Jordan Washington will fill the space with soaring voices and expressive performances during this free community concert.

📅 Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026

🕒 3 p.m.

📍 Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1315 Abbot Rd, East Lansing

Bring a fellow music lover and experience the drama and beauty of live opera up close.

