Michigan State University Vocal Arts Opera Performance
Michigan State University Vocal Arts Opera Performance
Hear the room come alive with the power and emotion of live opera as emerging vocal artists from Michigan State University take the stage. Soprano Amira Joy Coleman, soprano Tiffany Williams Cole, tenor Cole Harvey and baritone Jordan Washington will fill the space with soaring voices and expressive performances during this free community concert.
📅 Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026
🕒 3 p.m.
📍 Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1315 Abbot Rd, East Lansing
Bring a fellow music lover and experience the drama and beauty of live opera up close.
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Lansing Performing Arts Connection
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
1315 Abbott RoadEast Lansing, Michigan 48823