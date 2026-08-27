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Nature Journaling: Exploring like a Scientist [Reg. Req.]

Nature Journaling: Exploring like a Scientist [Reg. Req.]

Ages 6 - 12

In this hands-on six week program, kids will learn how scientists study nature by keeping their own scientific nature journals. Parents are welcome to attend, too. Dress for the weather!

GLADL Wacousta Branch
Every week through Oct 27, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison Rd
Eagle, Michigan 48822