Nature Journaling: Exploring like a Scientist [Reg. Req.]
Nature Journaling: Exploring like a Scientist [Reg. Req.]
Ages 6 - 12
In this hands-on six week program, kids will learn how scientists study nature by keeping their own scientific nature journals. Parents are welcome to attend, too. Dress for the weather!
GLADL Wacousta Branch
Every week through Oct 27, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822