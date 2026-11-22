Noon Year's Eve Storytime Party
Noon Year's Eve Storytime Party
Ages 1 – 6 with Caregivers
Come join us for a “Noon Year’s Eve” party and storytime, especially for little kids! Listen to New Year's Eve stories, make crafts and noisemakers, and toast the new year—grape juice provided!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16097544
Grand Ledge Area District Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org