O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy

Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss… Grab your teacups!

Combining British propriety with an unabashed love for the unexpected, London’s 3-time Impresario Award-winning duo steep an outrageously funny and brilliantly inventive show reminiscent of classic British pantos.

Rich in wordplay, comic physicality, and cleverly crafted interactive elements, O Christmas Tea is uproarious fun, yet it is the duo’s boundless imagination and endearing chemistry that provide the real magic and heart of this play.

When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, flooding the world with tea, the duo conjure wildly funny solutions to stay afloat, and sweep the audience out to sea in a jolly aquatic escapade brimming with whimsy, action, and ingenuity in a celebration of friendship at Christmas.

“Complete and utter fun… for all ages.”

★★★★★ CBC

“Outrageously funny, magnificently written, beautifully choreographed.”

★★★★★ London Free Press

“An ode to the idea that anything is possible.”

★★★★★ Torontoist

“I cannot think of a show that will leave you more profoundly happy than this.”

★★★★★ Stage Door

Hailed as “a child’s imagination on steroids” by London Free Press and “a masterpiece of physical comedy” by Theatre In London, critics rave for the charismatic James & Jamesy. A must-see performance on the international comedy circuit since 2015, this unstoppable duo is regarded as “one of the most popular fringe duos ever” (CBC).

Full tour and tickets at: https://ochristmastea.com/

View our trailer here: https://player.vimeo.com/video/1238162138

