O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy

Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss… Grab your teacups!

Combining British propriety with an unabashed love for the unexpected, London’s 3-time Impresario Award-winning duo James & Jamesy steep an outrageously funny and brilliantly inventive show reminiscent of classic British pantos.

“Complete and utter fun… for all ages.”

★★★★★ CBC

“Outrageously funny, magnificently written, beautifully choreographed.”

★★★★★ London Free Press

“An ode to the idea that anything is possible.”

★★★★★ Torontoist

This comedy tour-de-force is rich in wordplay, comic physicality, and cleverly crafted interactive elements, yet it is the duo’s boundless imagination and endearing chemistry that provide the real magic and heart of this play.

Full tour and tickets at: https://ochristmastea.com/

View our trailer here: https://player.vimeo.com/video/1238162138

