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O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy

Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss… Grab your teacups!
Combining British propriety with an unabashed love for the unexpected, London’s 3-time Impresario Award-winning duo James & Jamesy steep an outrageously funny and brilliantly inventive show reminiscent of classic British pantos.
“Complete and utter fun… for all ages.”
★★★★★ CBC
“Outrageously funny, magnificently written, beautifully choreographed.”
★★★★★ London Free Press
“An ode to the idea that anything is possible.”
★★★★★ Torontoist
This comedy tour-de-force is rich in wordplay, comic physicality, and cleverly crafted interactive elements, yet it is the duo’s boundless imagination and endearing chemistry that provide the real magic and heart of this play.
Full tour and tickets at: https://ochristmastea.com/
View our trailer here: https://player.vimeo.com/video/1238162138

Wharton Center for Performing Arts
$49 - $75
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

jade.silman@live.ca
https://ochristmastea.com/
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
750 E Shaw Ln
East Lansing, Michigan 48824