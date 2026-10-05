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Peer Gynt and the Blue Mountain Multimedia Concert

Peer Gynt and the Blue Mountain Multimedia Concert

Peer Gynt and the Blue Mountain brings music, storytelling and visual atmosphere together for a multimedia concert featuring pianists Monica Tomescu-Rohde and Shannon Wettstein Sadler.

Performed four-hands at the piano, the program pairs Edvard Grieg’s iconic music from Peer Gynt with the dramatic world of Henrik Ibsen and Agathe Backer Grøndahl’s rarely heard I Blaafjellet. Together, the works reimagine Peer Gynt as a timeless story of myth, self-deception, longing and homecoming.

📅 Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026
🕒 3 p.m.
📍 Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1315 Abbot Rd, East Lansing

Bring a fellow classical music lover and join us for a unique afternoon of music and storytelling!

Eastminster Presbyterian Church
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Lansing Performing Arts Connection
https://lansingmatineemusicale.org/

Artist Group Info

Peer Gynt and the Blue Mountain
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
1315 Abbott Road
East Lansing, Michigan 48823