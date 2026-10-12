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Pickle Science

Pickle Science

Kids
Get ready to explore the surprising science behind a favorite crunchy snack-pickles! Discover how vegetables can transform into pickles in this hands on STEAM activity. You will also get to try your hand at pickling and take home a tasty pickled treat.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17092438

Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org