Riverside's 2026 Holiday Art Fair
Riverside's 2026 Holiday Art Fair
Shop local this holiday season at Riverside’s Holiday Art Fair!
Riverside Arts Center’s Holiday Art Fair returns Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday, November 22, 2026, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., bringing together more than 60 vendors for a weekend of shopping local artisans as the winter holiday season begins.
Admission is a suggested $1 donation.
Held at Riverside Arts Center (76 N Huron St., Ypsilanti), the fair offers a festive environment for attendees to shop local artisans selling handmade art, vintage goods, self-care products, and more, all while supporting Riverside's year-round programming. Corned Beef Queen and Rite Spice will serve food in the plaza, and PUTT-R-Round will offer mini golf in the theater lobby.
Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown serves as this year’s vendor juror, selecting Best in Show and Runner-Up. Guests are encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice award. Winning vendors will receive a monetary prize. Award results will be announced by 2 p.m. Sunday.
Visit riversidearts.org/art-fair for event information, vendor highlights, and learn about event sponsors. Follow Riverside Arts Center on Instagram and Facebook at @rac.ypsi.
Riverside’s 2026 Holiday Art Fair
Nov. 21st, 11am - 6pm, and Nov. 22nd, 11am - 4pm
$1 suggested donation for entry
76 N Huron St, Ypsilanti, MI