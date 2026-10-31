Riverwalk Theatre presents "Clybourne Park"
Riverwalk Theatre presents "Clybourne Park"
Clybourne Park
by Bruce Norris
Generously sponsored by Cinnaire
and also graciously by Bellabay Realty
A razor‑sharp, darkly funny look at who gets to belong in a neighborhood. Clybourne Park traces one Chicago home across two eras; first in 1959, when white residents scramble to block a Black family from moving in, and then fifty years later, when the now Black community pushes back against encroaching gentrification. The same house, the same battles, and a biting examination of how much—and how little—has changed.
November 5-8 & 12-15, 2026
Thurs 7:00pm - Fri & Sat 8:00pm - Sun 2:00pm
A Black Box Performance directed by Alan Greenberg
Riverwalk Theatre
$23 / $18 / $14
Every week through Nov 15, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
Riverwalk Theatre
517-482-5700
RWT@RiverwalkTheatre.com
Riverwalk Theatre
228 Museum DriveLansing, Michigan 48933
517-482-5700
RWT@RiverwalkTheatre.com