Robert Burns Birthday Celebration
Robert Burns Birthday Celebration
Celebrate Robert Burns with an evening shaped by music, movement, and Scottish tradition. Chris Holman guides the program as the Seisiún & Cèilidh Band sets the pace at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Highland Chicken dinner with neeps and tatties, a wee bit o' haggis, and Scottish shortbread.
The night continues with a tribute to Robert Burns, Highland dancers, cèilidh dancing, a raffle, and the Pipes and Drums of the Glen Erin Pipe Band. A a cash bar is available throughout the evening and free parking is available in the Kellogg Center Ramp, with instructions on your ticket.
Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center
$60 General Admission, $480 Reserved Table of 8
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Glen Erin Pipe Band
517 927-4010
glenerinpipeband@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Glen Erin Pipe Band
glenerinpipeband@gmail.com
Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center
219 S Harrison RdEast Lansing, Michigan 48824
517-432-4000