Robert Burns Birthday Celebration

Celebrate Robert Burns with an evening shaped by music, movement, and Scottish tradition. Chris Holman guides the program as the Seisiún & Cèilidh Band sets the pace at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Highland Chicken dinner with neeps and tatties, a wee bit o' haggis, and Scottish shortbread.

The night continues with a tribute to Robert Burns, Highland dancers, cèilidh dancing, a raffle, and the Pipes and Drums of the Glen Erin Pipe Band. A a cash bar is available throughout the evening and free parking is available in the Kellogg Center Ramp, with instructions on your ticket.