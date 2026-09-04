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Robert Burns Birthday Celebration

Robert Burns Birthday Celebration

Celebrate Robert Burns with an evening shaped by music, movement, and Scottish tradition. Chris Holman guides the program as the Seisiún & Cèilidh Band sets the pace at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Highland Chicken dinner with neeps and tatties, a wee bit o' haggis, and Scottish shortbread.

The night continues with a tribute to Robert Burns, Highland dancers, cèilidh dancing, a raffle, and the Pipes and Drums of the Glen Erin Pipe Band. A a cash bar is available throughout the evening and free parking is available in the Kellogg Center Ramp, with instructions on your ticket.

Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center
$60 General Admission, $480 Reserved Table of 8
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Glen Erin Pipe Band
517 927-4010
glenerinpipeband@gmail.com
https://www.glenerinpipeband.com

Artist Group Info

Glen Erin Pipe Band
glenerinpipeband@gmail.com
www.glenerinpipeband.com
Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center
219 S Harrison Rd
East Lansing, Michigan 48824
517-432-4000
https://kelloggcenter.com/