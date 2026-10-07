The Healing Feast - Ancestral Wisdom for Future Generations

The Healing Feast is a non-profit sharing radical abundance with nourishing food and creative community for healing connections with self, others, the earth, and the sacred. This month’s theme is Ancestral Wisdom for Future Generations, featuring: The Sari Brown Band - music for embracing the mysteries and paradoxes of healing; Bryana Clover - decolonial guide, healer, and pilgrimage weaver; and Sundance Living Waters - community drum circle guide. Dinner: Homemade Mexican tamales with gluten free and vegan options. 20% of proceeds will benefit The Fledge. GET TICKETS: tinyurl.com/The-Healing-Feast-October2026 . Contact thehealingfeastofconnection@gmail.com if you are interested in volunteering or have any accessibility needs.