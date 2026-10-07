The Healing Feast - Ancestral Wisdom for Future Generations
The Healing Feast - Ancestral Wisdom for Future Generations
The Healing Feast is a non-profit sharing radical abundance with nourishing food and creative community for healing connections with self, others, the earth, and the sacred. This month’s theme is Ancestral Wisdom for Future Generations, featuring: The Sari Brown Band - music for embracing the mysteries and paradoxes of healing; Bryana Clover - decolonial guide, healer, and pilgrimage weaver; and Sundance Living Waters - community drum circle guide. Dinner: Homemade Mexican tamales with gluten free and vegan options. 20% of proceeds will benefit The Fledge. GET TICKETS: tinyurl.com/The-Healing-Feast-October2026 . Contact thehealingfeastofconnection@gmail.com if you are interested in volunteering or have any accessibility needs.
The Fledge
$0-$66
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Healing Feast
7346602799
thehealingfeastofconnection@gmail.com
The Fledge
1300 Eureka StreetLansing, Michigan 48912
517.230.7679
fledgefoundation@gmail.com