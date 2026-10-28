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The Knowledge Cypher Summit Day 1: Launch Party

The Knowledge Cypher Summit Day 1: Launch Party

Join us for an unforgettable multi-day summit where art, scholarship, music, and community converge.

The Knowledge Cypher Summit: Hip-Hop, Pedagogy, and Inclusive Excellence is an interdisciplinary summit that mobilizes hip-hop as a community-engaged framework for knowledge production, bringing together students, educators, cultural practitioners, and community members to advance belonging, transform pedagogy, and reimagine institutional life.

On Thursday, November 19, 6:30-8:30 pm meet us at the Broad Art Museum for our launch party. The evening will come alive with conversation, a collaborative community art installation, live DJ sets, dancing, interactive networking, and opportunities to view the We Are This Land exhibit — transforming the Broad Art Museum into a vibrant gathering space where ideas are exchanged, collaborations begin, and community takes center stage. A keynote will be provided by University of South Carolina scholar, hip-hop artist, and producer Dr. Jabari Evans.

Broad Art Museum
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Michigan State University
5173535340
https://www.music.msu.edu/
Broad Art Museum
547 E Circle Dr
East Lansing, Michigan 48823
https://broadmuseum.msu.edu/events/artist-talks-msufcu-arts-power-up-residency/