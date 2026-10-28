The Knowledge Cypher Summit Day 1: Launch Party

Join us for an unforgettable multi-day summit where art, scholarship, music, and community converge.

The Knowledge Cypher Summit: Hip-Hop, Pedagogy, and Inclusive Excellence is an interdisciplinary summit that mobilizes hip-hop as a community-engaged framework for knowledge production, bringing together students, educators, cultural practitioners, and community members to advance belonging, transform pedagogy, and reimagine institutional life.

On Thursday, November 19, 6:30-8:30 pm meet us at the Broad Art Museum for our launch party. The evening will come alive with conversation, a collaborative community art installation, live DJ sets, dancing, interactive networking, and opportunities to view the We Are This Land exhibit — transforming the Broad Art Museum into a vibrant gathering space where ideas are exchanged, collaborations begin, and community takes center stage. A keynote will be provided by University of South Carolina scholar, hip-hop artist, and producer Dr. Jabari Evans.

