The Knowledge Cypher Summit Day 2: Hip-Hop Pedagogy

Join us for an unforgettable multi-day summit where art, scholarship, music, and community converge.

The Knowledge Cypher Summit: Hip-Hop, Pedagogy, and Inclusive Excellence is an interdisciplinary summit that mobilizes hip-hop as a community-engaged framework for knowledge production, bringing together students, educators, cultural practitioners, and community members to advance belonging, transform pedagogy, and reimagine institutional life.

On Friday, November 20, 4-7 pm at the MSU FCU Headquarters Building #2, registered participants will explore how hip-hop can inspire new approaches to curriculum development, hip-hop feminism, and partnership-building while creating meaningful connections between Michigan State University and the communities it serves. Tailored to pre-service educators, K-12 teachers, faculty, and all who have an appreciation for hip-hop culture. This day is all about hip-hop pedagogy. Sessions will be led by local artists and community scholars. Registered participants will be provided with a full agenda one week before the event. Food will be provided, and SCEHEs may be earned.

