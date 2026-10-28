The Knowledge Cypher Summit Day 3: The Showcase: Beats, Voices & Visions

Join us for an unforgettable multi-day summit where art, scholarship, music, and community converge.

The Knowledge Cypher Summit: Hip-Hop, Pedagogy, and Inclusive Excellence is an interdisciplinary summit that mobilizes hip-hop as a community-engaged framework for knowledge production, bringing together students, educators, cultural practitioners, and community members to advance belonging, transform pedagogy, and reimagine institutional life.

Continue celebrating with us on Saturday, November 21, 3-5 pm at WKAR Public Media for The Showcase: Beats, Voices & Visions. This night will culminate in an immersive, high-energy production that merges performance, scholarship, storytelling, and community celebration. Designed as both a cultural event and a living demonstration of hip-hop pedagogy, the showcase highlights hip-hop as a site of knowledge production, creative resistance, healing, and collective expression. Doors open at 2 pm.

Presented in partnership with WKAR’s Streetlight Sessions, the showcase draws inspiration from the live-audience experience celebrating authentic storytelling, artistic excellence, and deep community connection.