Grab your candy bag, put on your favorite costume, and join us for Trick or Treat on the Square — an evening of treats, tricks and family fun in Downtown Lansing! Stroll historic Washington Square for a family-friendly trick-or-treat experience with neighborhood businesses. Collect free candy, join in games and activities, and enjoy plenty of spooky surprises along the way. The WKAR Education team will be there giving away free books and learning materials!