Trick Or Treat on the Square
Trick Or Treat on the Square
Grab your candy bag, put on your favorite costume, and join us for Trick or Treat on the Square — an evening of treats, tricks and family fun in Downtown Lansing! Stroll historic Washington Square for a family-friendly trick-or-treat experience with neighborhood businesses. Collect free candy, join in games and activities, and enjoy plenty of spooky surprises along the way. The WKAR Education team will be there giving away free books and learning materials!
Downtown Lansing
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
WKAR Education
517-884-4700
ask@wkar.org
Downtown Lansing
215 South Washington SquareLansing, Michigan 48933