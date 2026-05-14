Twilight Adventures
Twilight Adventures
As the sun sets, Potter Park Zoo comes alive with Twilight Adventures!
From 6 - 9 p.m., explore the zoo with a themed scavenger hunt, make friendship bracelets, paint rocks for pollinators, play yard games, and enjoy s’mores by the fire.
Along the way, discover simple ways to help animals and the planet because small actions make a big impact!
Potter Park Zoo
$8-$20
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Potter Park Zoological Society
5173422174
spentiuk@ingham.org
Potter Park Zoo
1301 S. PennsylvaniaLansing, Michigan 48912