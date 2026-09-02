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Victorian Ghost Walk

Victorian Ghost Walk

Join us for our 3rd annual tour of Williamston's most iconic architectural treasures. Peer behind the scenes into the spooky basements and haunted upper stories of this charming "town of many morgues" and enjoy a ghostly evening at our fabulous shops and restaurants. Main event 6pm - 9pm, Macabre Art Show 3pm - 9pm.

Art Show! Costumes! Refreshments! Steampunk! Prizes! Historic Preservation! Haunted Tours! Local Authors & Historians! Special Guests!

For more information visit the Event Webpage HERE

Downtown Williamston
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
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Downtown Williamston