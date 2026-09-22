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Winnie The Pooh Turns 100! Birthday Party Celebration!

Winnie The Pooh Turns 100! Birthday Party Celebration!

Join us for a birthday party to celebrate Winnie the Pooh turning 100 years old! We will have a tea party, crafts and of course a Winnie the Pooh Storytime! We will end the celebration with a teddy bear parade; bring along your favorite stuffed bear to show off and parade around the library.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17153067

GLADL Wacousta Branch
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison Rd
Eagle, Michigan 48822