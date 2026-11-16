Winter Solstice Celebration & Storytime
Winter Solstice Celebration & Storytime
Welcome the winter solstice with stories, creativity, and a little bit of seasonal magic! Learn about the winter solstice; why it happens, and how people around the world have marked this special time of year. Enjoy a cozy winter-themed storytime, followed by a festive craft.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17545222
GLADL Wacousta Branch
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822