Get your broomsticks ready the 9th Annual Witches on the Town is brewing up its biggest night yet on Saturday, October 17th! 🧹✨

Dance under the moon with a DJ, rock out to a live band at BAD Brewing Company, or stop by Kean's Store Co. to meet Madame Leota and Beetlejuice himself! Venture into Maple Street Mall for an enchanting time in their hideout and get hands on with crafts from Village Crafters and CADL Mason! Stroll around the square to admire the magical window displays from our Storefront Showcase. With delicious food and artisan vendors lining the square, it's set to be a fun-filled night of magic and more.

Tickets are on sale now for $15, you can get yours by scanning the QR code below or following this link: https://tinyurl.com/WitchesOnTheTown

Lock in your spot before they vanish into thin air! Every ticket includes an enchanted loot bag filled with treats and a $5 gift certificate to spend at participating local businesses.

Gather your spellbound squad, grab your tickets today, and get ready for an unforgettable fall night out! 🎃