Yoga Storytime
Yoga Storytime
Join us for a movement storytime featuring yoga style poses and breathing exercises! We'll read a story, try out traditional and nontraditional yoga poses, breathe deep, and groove to a song. Feel free to bring your own yoga mat or beach towel to sit on. After the storytime, we'll have time for free play with active toys.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16837388
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org