Michigan poll worker numbers look good, but more volunteers needed for November

Michigan election officials say they are not seeing any major concerns with poll worker staffing ahead of the November election, but they are continuing to recruit workers across the state.

Election workers, also known as election inspectors in Michigan, play a key role in running polling places and early voting sites. They help check in voters, issue ballots, answer questions and assist with the election process.

Michigan Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie says the state is staying in regular contact with local clerks to monitor staffing needs.

“We're looking good. You know, we're always in contact with our local clerks to make sure that everyone has enough poll workers and election workers, and, you know, we are not aware of any issues right now," Edevbie said. "But folks can always sign up at michigan.gov/democracymvp and sign up to be a poll worker because certainly November is right around the corner, and we are constantly recruiting for folks to help us out on election day."

Michigan’s Democracy MVP program connects people interested in serving as election workers with local clerks who are responsible for hiring and training poll workers.

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Who can be a poll worker in Michigan?

Michigan election inspectors must meet certain qualifications before serving at a polling place.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, poll workers must:



Be at least 16 years old.

Be a registered Michigan voter if they are 18 or older.

Be a Michigan resident if they are 16 or 17 years old.

Not have a felony conviction or a conviction for an election-related crime.

Not be a candidate, a member of a candidate’s immediate family, an election challenger, or a member of the local board of canvassers.

Disclose their political party affiliation when applying.

Michigan law requires election inspectors to be balanced between political parties at polling locations. Workers do not have to be members of a political party, but they must identify a party affiliation when applying.

What do poll workers do?

Election inspectors perform a variety of duties on Election Day and during early voting, including:



Checking voters in at polling locations.

Issuing ballots.

Helping voters understand the voting process.

Assisting with election equipment.

Maintaining the flow and security of the voting process.

Poll workers receive training from their local clerk before serving and are paid for their work. Compensation varies by municipality.

Officials say recruiting early is important because each community has different staffing needs, especially as Michigan continues expanding options for voters, including early voting.

People interested in becoming a poll worker can sign up through Michigan’s Democracy MVP program at michigan.gov/democracymvp or contact their local clerk’s office.

With the November election approaching, state officials say they will continue working with local communities to make sure polling places are prepared.