Benson names Winnie Brinks as running mate in her gubernatorial bid

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks is joining Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as her running mate in the gubernatorial race.

The Democratic pair will face off against Republican candidate John James and his running mate, Rep. Jay DeBoyer, in the November election.

Brinks served in Michigan’s House of Representatives from 2013 to 2018, representing a large portion of Eaton County in the 76th District. She was elected to Michigan’s 29th Senate District, which represents Grand Rapids and surrounding communities, in 2018.

Now, Brinks serves as the state’s first female Senate Majority Leader.

Benson said at a campaign announcement event in Grand Rapids Wednesday that Brinks’ more than a decade of service made her an ideal running mate.

“I know when the people of Michigan need her, she will get to work and deliver results for all of us,” Benson said.

Brinks said much of her attitude while serving as an elected official so far came from lessons she received from her mother, who raised her and her siblings on a dairy farm.

“When I got to the Legislature, I relied on the lessons I learned on the farm: work hard, stay focused, never be afraid to roll up your sleeves.”

Benson said Brinks’ background will bring her unique understanding of the needs of farmers and small business owners and how they’re impacted by national economic policies.