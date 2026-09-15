El-Sayed issues EV challenge during Michigan UAW conference

United Auto Workers members from across the state are meeting in Lansing this week. They’re gathering for the union’s restarted Michigan Community Action Program Conference.

The three-day conference is a chance for delegates to discuss political strategy, as well as hear from party leaders and candidates that the union has endorsed.

UAW President Shawn Fain outlined the union’s four core issues during a keynote speech early Tuesday afternoon. He described them as "adequate wages, adequate healthcare, retirement security, and time off the job.”

While showing a chart of UAW-represented companies and their collective profits, Fain argued corporate greed was keeping workers down. He urged attendees not to let culture war issues distract them.

“The billionaires try to divide us ... based on race, based on where we’re from, based on who we love, what bathroom we use,” Fain said. “They will use anything they can. When they talk about diversity, equity, inclusion, or affirmative action programs, and say that’s why your life sucks, we know that’s bulls---. Because they don’t want you looking at this,” he said, referring to the profit chart.

Earlier in the day, Fain said this year's midterm election is a “defining moment.” He told reporters he wanted workers to set the union’s tone.

“This is really about putting the membership in charge, putting the people back in charge. Not just as a union but where we head, whether it’s bargaining contracts or whether it’s organizing worksites or whether it’s our politics. You know, the membership is going to drive this,” Fain said.

This is the first time the conference is happening in Lansing since 2018. Members from the union’s Community Action Program said they were happy to see it come back.

Southeast Michigan worker Carrie Robinson from the union’s Local 7 chapter found the day “inspiring.”

“I’m encouraged to go out and step out and, what they say, put the hand on the plow. And, in numbers, we will have power,” Robinson said.

El-Sayed addresses union supporters

The convention began Monday. On Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed spoke to the downtown Lansing crowd.

El-Sayed attacked the Trump administration for its trade war with Canada and scaling back policies that helped domestic electric vehicle production. That’s as Chinese companies dominate the global EV market with a series of low-cost models.

El-Sayed said the government should help American car companies build their own cars capable of driving 300 miles on a single charge to retail for less than $25,000.

“Our job I think is to double down on American research, design, and manufacturing. Double down on the power of union auto shops and to build the future of auto for ourselves. The gauntlet that I laid down, that should be a challenge everybody’s willing to pick up.”

El-Sayed is running against former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers, who has criticized EV incentives as increasing reliance on Chinese battery technology.

The Democrat also criticized perceived corporate influence in politics and responded to Republican accusations that he is a socialist or communist.

“I’m a capitalist who actually read about capitalism,” El-Sayed said.

He continued by paraphrasing 18th century economist Adam Smith, whose book, The Wealth of Nations, was seminal in explaining what became capitalist philosophy. While skeptical of overbearing governments, Smith also warned against “the monopolizing spirit of merchants and manufacturers.”

El-Sayed won the party’s endorsement during his primary against Congresswoman Haley Stevens (D-MI 11). Fain said Rogers turned down an invitation to seek the union’s endorsement.

Fain said, as with any large organization, not all members will agree on candidates.

Dwayne Walker, president of UAW Local 900, one of the state’s larger chapters, said the event helps with energizing members to pass along the message to others who may still feel split on El-Sayed.

“It’s just like anything else. I don’t want to say old against new, or traditional versus progressives,” Walker said. “Me being one of those traditionalists, that’s why we had to sit down. And we asked him the hard questions, and we screened him, and we made sure that we know.”

Walker said he liked how El-Sayed appeals to the younger generation.

“We can’t leave the young ones behind. And ... here’s the thing about it, he’s the future, he’s in their generation. We’ve got to realize that change in times. I had a flip phone back when I was young. Now we’ve got an iPhone,” Walker said.

The conference continues Wednesday with a speech from Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson.