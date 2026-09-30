LISTEN: Behind the scenes of WKAR’s upcoming 7th Congressional District debate

In less than a week, the two candidates running to represent Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, Republican Congressman Tom Barrett and Democrat Will Lawrence will go head to head.

WKAR, along with News 10, is hosting a debate next Tuesday. Broadcaster Sheri Jones will be one of the moderators.

"Tom Barrett is an incumbent who now has a record in Congress that voters can actually evaluate. William Lawrence is making his first run for public office and asking voters to make a change," she said.

"This debate gives voters an opportunity to put these two candidates side by side, hear their ideas and then decide who they believe will best represent mid-Michigan."

Jones says the goal is to cut through the noise of campaign ads, social media and political messaging.

"We will press for clear answers and give voters the information they need to then make a decision by themselves."

Topics the candidates will address during the debate are expected to include the economy and affordability, public safety and healthcare.

Also during the debate, audience members will see a message from former Governors John Engler and Jim Blanchard as part of the Democracy Defense Project. The bipartisan initiative is focused on rebuilding trust of the American electoral system.

"Together, they're coming together to talk about something fundamental, and that is democracy is really bigger than one political party," Jones said.

"Decision 2026: Michigan's 7th Congressional District Debate" will be livestreamed on October 6 at 11 a.m. and then broadcast on WKAR-TV, 90.5 WKAR and 102.3 WKAR Newstalk on October 7 at 7 p.m.

Interview Highlights

On the stakes of the race

Michigan's 7th Congressional District, as you know, has been extremely competitive. It's flipped between parties in the last two election cycles, and this race could also play a role in determining control of the U.S. House. But really, what interests me the most is what this means for the people who live here. As you said, Tom Barrett is an incumbent who now has a record in Congress that voters can actually evaluate. William Lawrence is making his first run for public office and asking voters to make a change.

On the goal of the debate

It'll give voters an opportunity to cut through all the noise that's out there because, you know, we're inundated with campaign ads and social media and political messaging, and those are designed to persuade voters. But the debate that we're hosting is different because candidates will be standing side by side, and they'll be answering your questions in real time. And as you know, they don't know our questions in advance, so we will press for clear answers and give voters the information they need to then make a decision by themselves.

On a message from former Governors Jim Blanchard and John Engler

We know our two former governors who they certainly haven't agreed on every policy issue over the years, but together, they're coming together to talk about something fundamental, and that is democracy is really bigger than one political party. And their message is that debates matter, and voters deserve an opportunity to hear directly from the people asking for their vote, to understand where they stand, and then of course to get honest answers before casting a ballot. So, ultimately, they're asking Michiganders to participate and then make their voices heard by voting.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: In less than a week, the two candidates running to represent Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, Republican Congressman Tom Barrett and Democrat Will Lawrence will go head to head.

WKAR, along with News 10, is hosting a debate next Tuesday. I’ll be part of the media panel, and broadcaster Sheri Jones is one of our moderators. She joins me now to talk about what our audience can expect. Hi Sheri.

Sheri Jones: Hi, Sophia. I am so glad that you and I are a part of this incredible debate coming up.

Saliby: So, what to you is interesting about this race between these two candidates, Barrett and Lawrence?

Jones: Sophia, there is a lot at stake in this race. Michigan's 7th Congressional District, as you know, has been extremely competitive. It's flipped between parties in the last two election cycles, and this race could also play a role in determining control of the U.S. House.

But really, what interests me the most is what this means for the people who live here. As you said, Tom Barrett is an incumbent who now has a record in Congress that voters can actually evaluate. William Lawrence is making his first run for public office and asking voters to make a change.

So really, this debate gives voters an opportunity to put these two candidates side by side, hear their ideas and then decide who they believe will best represent mid-Michigan.

Saliby: Yeah, what do you think a debate like this can offer voters? I believe this is maybe their first time Lawrence and Barrett meeting face to face.

Jones: I definitely think it'll give voters an opportunity to cut through all the noise that's out there because, you know, we're inundated with campaign ads and social media and political messaging, and those are designed to persuade voters.

But the debate that we're hosting is different because candidates will be standing side by side, and they'll be answering your questions in real time. And as you know, they don't know our questions in advance, so we will press for clear answers and give voters the information they need to then make a decision by themselves.

Saliby: We aren't sharing specific questions, obviously, during this conversation, so our candidates have an even playing field on the debate stage. But what kind of topics can voters expect to hear candidates address?

Jones: So, we are talking about the economy, affordability, healthcare, issues that are affecting our communities. That's very important. Public safety, technology, of course, immigration, and what's happening overseas, and the decisions that Congress is making in Washington.

But really, we want to hear how the candidates plan to serve the people of this district, and then how they would get things done in Congress, that all we know can be deeply divided.

Saliby: One interesting thing is that it's not just going to be the candidates; most of it is going to be the candidates.

But the debate is also going to include a message from former Michigan governors Jim Blanchard and John Engler, who are a part of the Democracy Defense Project. Tell us about that.

Jones: Sophia, this is very interesting because their message is important because it's bipartisan, right? Jim Blanchard, a Democrat, and John Engler, Republican. We know our two former governors who they certainly haven't agreed on every policy issue over the years, but together, they're coming together to talk about something fundamental, and that is democracy is really bigger than one political party.

And their message is that debates matter, and voters deserve an opportunity to hear directly from the people asking for their vote, to understand where they stand, and then of course to get honest answers before casting a ballot. So, ultimately, they're asking Michiganders to participate and then make their voices heard by voting.

Saliby: WKAR's Sheri Jones will moderate "Decision 2026: Michigan's 7th Congressional District Debate." Thank you, Sheri, and we'll see you next week.

Jones: Sounds great, Sophia. As always, great talking to you.

Saliby: We'll be live streaming the debate as we tape it in East Lansing on October 6 at 11 a.m. online, and then tune in for our broadcast of the debate at 7 p.m. the next day on 90.5 WKAR, 102.3 WKAR Newstalk, and WKAR-TV.

