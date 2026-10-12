GOP governor candidate John James calls for accountability in Michigan's education system

The Republican nominee for governor pushed for stronger parental rights during a press conference in metro Detroit Monday afternoon.

Congressman John James (R-MI 10) brought guests including a father who questioned the presence of pride flags in his son’s classroom and a high school volleyball player who believes she played against a trans athlete last school year.

Gary Pruitt, the father, said James supported him in his fight against the school district.

“I want the guy who’s going to be accountable when nobody’s watching,” Pruitt said.

Supporters flanked James while holding signs that read “our kids deserve better,” “protect parental rights,” and “save women’s sports.” James said those issues matter, but they're distractions from Michigan’s poor reading scores and school performances.

When asked why highlight them and spend time discussing them at the rally, James argued they're still important.

“We need people who are willing to do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do, and that includes protecting parental rights, protecting the innocence of children, and making sure that we’re focusing on academics, not activism,” he said.

The campaign of James’ Democratic opponent, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, accused James of trying to shift the conversation. Alyssa Bradley is deputy campaign manager.

“John James is holding a press conference advocating for politicians in classrooms and sports instead of explaining how he plans to make life more affordable for Michigan families,” Bradley said in a written statement. “[James] voted six times on measures supporting the war with Iran as gas prices climbed toward $5 a gallon. ... Now he wants to change the subject. Michiganders deserve answers about their bills, not this weird political stunt.”

James told reporters the core of his educational platform still focused on getting results in the classroom.

He wants to opt Michigan into the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit. The program provides tax breaks in exchange for donations to scholarships that some low-income families could use for things like private school tuition.

Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has so far resisted , saying she’s still waiting on information from the federal government about some of the program’s finer details. Opponents of it say it’s a roundabout way of putting public funds toward private education.

In addition to adding Michigan to the controversial federal tax program, James said as governor, he’d want more say in overseeing education.

“I would love to stand here and say hold me accountable for our kids being able to read, when the kindergarteners who started this year go into the 4th grade when I’m running for reelection. But I can’t say that because right now our state board of education and our superintendents are not accountable to the governor,” James said.

The Michigan Constitution puts the state board of education independently in charge of public learning and hiring a state superintendent.

Both James and Benson say they want more resources going toward supporting teachers and students.

The press conference came as Michigan enters the final stretch before the November 3 midterm elections. James said he is adapting his strategy to news that he appears to be getting less outside help.

The political arm of the Republican Governor’s Association has reportedly cut back on spending in support of the James campaign.

James said rather than relying on flooding the airwaves with political ads, he’s focusing on meeting voters face-to-face.

“I’m confident that this is going to work, meeting people where they are. Because frankly, the negative ads are ruining my Lions football games and I want to get back to a time when we can watch a football game again,” James said.