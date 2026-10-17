How to vote in mid-Michigan: Your 3-step guide for 2026

Start with your registration. Choose how to vote. Find the right place for you.

STEP 1 START HERE

Know your precinct.

Check your registration.

Your address determines your voting jurisdiction and ballot. Use the Michigan Voter Information Center to check your registration, find your precinct and view your sample ballot.

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REGISTER ONLINE OR BY MAIL Through Oct. 19 Michigan’s deadline to register online or by mail for the Nov. 3 election. REGISTER IN PERSON Oct. 20–Nov. 3 Register at your city or township clerk’s office with proof of residency, through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Check your jurisdiction, not just your mailing address. An East Lansing mailing address, for example, can fall within Lansing, Meridian Township or Bath Township.