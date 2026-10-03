Note: The 28th Senate District described in the Clinton County section also includes portions of Ingham County and Shiawassee County.

The 75th House District described in the Clinton County section also includes portions of Ingham County and Shiawassee County.

The 77th House District described in the Clinton County section also includes portions of Ingham County and Eaton County.

The Lansing Community College Board of Trustees race described in the Ingham County section will also appear on the ballot in parts of Clinton, Eaton and Livingston Counties.

The East Lansing Charter amendments described in the Ingham County section will also appear on the ballot in Clinton County.

The Grand Ledge Public Schools bond proposal described in the Eaton County section will also appear on the ballot in Clinton and Ionia counties.

The St. Johns Public Schools Bond Proposal described in the Clinton County section will also appear on the ballot in Gratiot County.