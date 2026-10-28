Republicans spread “positive” message in West Michigan

Michigan Republicans pressed on local issues while campaigning in West Michigan Wednesday.

Nationally, Republicans face some challenges this election. Gas prices are high. President Donald Trump is unpopular. And midterms have historically favored the party that doesn’t control the White House.

Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder has been on a bus tour this week with state legislative candidates trying to buck that trend. Snyder said rather than focusing on national issues, nominees can win by talking about what’s happening here in Michigan.

“The issues that we have here that we can influence, that we can make a difference on right here in Michigan, are going to make just as large a difference in your life as those national issues. And so we need to highlight those,” Snyder said.

He said lowering taxes, improving education, and making it easier to run a business can all be winning issues for Republicans.

The bus tour is largely to help Republicans keep control of the Michigan House of Representatives. It’s currently the only part of state government under Republican control.

While attack ads have been prominent in some of the state’s top races, like U.S. Senate, Snyder sees a different path for the state House contests. He said people are sick of the constant negativity.

“They want people that are going to make their lives better and solve problems for them. It’s that simple. And if you use that voice when you talk to someone, it will have impact,” Snyder said.

Democrats would need to pick up four seats this election to win a majority in the Michigan House. Even in what could be a down year for Republicans, the party sees a chance to flip a Grand Rapids-area district red this election.

Grand Rapids City Commissioner Drew Robbins is the Republican running for the 84th State House District. It’s a largely suburban seat that includes the western part of the city and nearby communities.

Robbins said voters want to hear about the basics.

“People want safe and clean neighborhoods, they want good schools, and they want good infrastructure. And, to me, it is such an easy message to sell to people to say you work hard for your taxpayer dollars, and we want to spend them wisely,” Robbins said.

His Democratic opponent is army veteran Khristian Silvis. At an event with supporters and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday, Silvis noted the election’s stakes.

“We need to do everything that we can in order to flip the House, gain the majority further in the Senate and take over the governorship so that we can win real results for the Michigan working families,” she said.

While Republicans want to turn the House district red, Democrats see a chance to flip the area’s state Senate seat blue.

In that race, state Rep. Carol Glanville (D-Walker) is running against incumbent state Sen. Mark Huizenga (R-Walker).