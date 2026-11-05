Benson getting to know lawmakers, learning from predecessors during transition

Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson says she hopes to personally know all 148 members of the Michigan Legislature by the end of her first month as governor.

Democrats will have a trifecta in Lansing for only the second time in four decades after flipping the state House, expanding their majority in the state Senate and electing Benson governor.

Benson told WKAR-TV Off the Record host Tim Skubick during one of her first post-election interviews that while having a trifecta in Lansing is helpful, building relationships with legislators from both sides of the aisle will still be a priority.

Having never served in the Michigan Legislature herself, the governor-elect said she plans to spend time getting to know each lawmaker.

“I want to believe every lawmaker comes to Lansing with a goal, with a vision of what they want to do to serve their community,” Benson said. “And I want to know what goals they have, so that I can help them achieve it, regardless of what party they could be in. That’s how you build a collaborative policy vision for the state and bring everyone together to get things done.”

Benson said she plans to hold regular quadrant meetings, bringing together majority and minority leadership from both parties.

Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU Off the Record host Tim Skubick, left, interviews Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson in East Lansing, Mich., on Nov. 5, 2026.

While Benson said she doesn't like political games, she said she is open to deal-making.

"I've got values and expectations. I'm not going to engage in horse trading that violates those values," Benson said. "But if it helps us move the needle and get things done, compromising collaboration is key."

Meanwhile, Benson said she’s working to understand what pitfalls her predecessors have encountered during their time in office.

Since winning her election, Benson said she has spoken with term-limited Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Govs. Jim Blanchard, Jennifer Granholm and Rick Snyder.

“I’m really fascinated, in speaking with former governors, about what did you go into the office wanting to do, what were your big ideas, and how or why do you feel you fell short,” Benson said. “Because I’m going into this with my own big ideas and my own hopes to transform and grow our economy.”

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Benson said she and Snyder – the only Republican former governor she's spoken to so far – were able to connect over their shared appreciation for data-driven best practices and a desire to bring high-speed rail to the state.

She said she hopes to talk to former Gov. John Engler, another Republican and the last living governor she hasn’t yet spoken to, in the coming days.