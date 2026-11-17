This fall, students in the Michigan State University School of Journalism set out to watch the 2026 midterm elections unfold through the eyes of four counties around the state.

The counties each represent a different type of area in the American Communities Project’s classification system: Grand Traverse is Rural Middle America; Ingham is a College Town; Ottawa is an Exurb; and Wayne is a Big City.

The results in each county showed the scale and contours of the blue tsunami that tore through the country, revealing the attitudes of Michigan voters in very different parts of the state shared some similarities, as Democrats made improvements in each.

Grand Traverse: Abdul El-Sayed wins by 6 percentage points; 8-point Democratic improvement from 2024

Grand Traverse County, which went for Republican presidential and U.S. Senate candidates in 2024, was flipped by the Democrats on Nov. 3, with the county voting for Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed over Republican Mike Rogers 52% - 46%.

Republican former state Sen. Wayne Schmidt said the results coming in on election night were disappointing and signaled a growing frustration with the Republican Party among Grand Traverse County residents.

“I think it was a bit more of a backlash against the Trump administration. Frustration with some of the actions at the federal level, and maybe that Congress and the U.S. Senate didn't curb some of the president's policies, and so I think that was a little bit of a rebuking of some of those policies that made it swing blue,” said Schmidt.

Carlton Ketchum, an activist with Traverse Indivisible, said the results were far better than he expected and represented both anger with the Trump administration and an increasing favor toward the Democratic Party.

“They’ve got to repudiate MAGA if the Republican Party wants to get back to being a national party,” Ketchum said.

Ingham: El-Sayed wins by 39 percentage points; 9-point Democratic improvement from 2024

The blue wave also swept through Ingham County, where Michigan State University students made their voices heard. Down the ballot, only one Republican candidate won a national or state-level race.

Three races were ranked in Tufts University’s list of races where youth voter turnout could swing the results: Michigan’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races and Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Democrats won all three, with each nominee earning 68% to 70% of the county’s votes.

Indeed, student voters from MSU showed up in force, more than doubling from the 2022 midterm. Voter turnout in Ingham County at large landed at 59.3%, according to unofficial records from the county clerk’s office, up from 55.7% in the 2022 midterms.

After the results came in, student groups on campus celebrated and lamented. When MSU College Democrats filled a classroom to the brim to watch election night coverage, “the energy was tangible,” according to a social media post from their account. “The excitement, the nerves, the group cheers when a seat was flipped.”

Meanwhile, the MSU College Republicans executive board wrote an open letter to U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, thanking him for his service. They promised, “We are here for you when you decide to run for office again.”

Ottawa: Rogers wins by 16 percentage points; 4-point Democratic improvement from 2024

Even in this heavily Republican county, there were blue ripples in this election.



Ottawa County, which has been Republican since the early 1900s, went red again in the Senate race on election night. But El-Sayed received 41% of the vote in Ottawa County, two points more than Kamala Harris received as the Democratic nominee for president in 2024.



And for the first time in decades, Michigan’s 86th state House District and 4th Congressional District will be represented by Democrats.



“The results were very dramatic,” said Don Zinman, a professor at Grand Valley State University.

“The results were well beyond a lot of people’s expectations, including a lot of Democrats themselves.”



While culturally conservative, Ottawa County is rapidly growing and thus home to a changing electorate. Lakeshore communities, such as Grand Haven and Holland, are reliably blue, while the eastern side of the county remains red due to agriculture and gentrification, said Ottawa News Network Executive Editor Sarah Leach.



For Leach, each party needs to have an internal conversation about what it wants the future to look like, particularly the Democrats, who have defined themselves here as the opposition to a very conservative Republican majority.



“They don’t really know how to just be themselves and not just be reactionary to other political forces,” Leach said, “I think that’s really what the problem of the party is, and they’re not going to be able to reconcile their left-leaning cousins with their moderate cousins until they figure out how to stabilize, because it’s just kind of a yo-yo.”

Wayne: El-Sayed wins by 42 percentage points; 13-point Democratic improvement from 2024

Wayne County, a usual Democratic stronghold that includes Detroit but began showing some Republican inroads in 2024, overwhelmingly backed El-Sayed with 70% of the county’s vote — about 8 percentage points higher than Harris earned in 2024. Rogers won about 28% of the county’s vote.

But for some community organizers, the election results are only the beginning, with the focus turning to holding elected officials accountable to their campaign promises.

Black Convergence member Jeremiah Wheeler said building political power requires continued engagement between communities and elected officials.

“It’s two steps to Black political power. You build it, and you wield it,” Wheeler said. “We built up the power through a Black policy agenda. We got him to agree to the agenda. And now we wield it by co-governance and accountability.”