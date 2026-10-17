THE VOTING

ESSENTIALS Your mid-Michigan voting guide 4 steps. Your vote.

Your plan. Check your registration. Know your ballot. Choose how to vote. Find your location. Start with Step 1 ↓

STEP 1 START HERE Know your precinct.

Check your registration. Your address determines your voting jurisdiction and ballot. Use the Michigan Voter Information Center to check your registration, find your precinct and view your sample ballot. Check my voter information ↗ REGISTER ONLINE OR BY MAIL Through Oct. 19 Michigan’s deadline to register online or by mail for the Nov. 3 election. REGISTER IN PERSON Oct. 20–Nov. 3 Register at your city or township clerk’s office with proof of residency, through 8 p.m. on Election Day. Check your jurisdiction, not just your mailing address. An East Lansing mailing address, for example, can fall within Lansing, Meridian Township or Bath Township. Next: What’s on your ballot? ↓

STEP 2 KNOW YOUR BALLOT What’s on your ballot? Use your sample ballot to see the contests for your address. Then explore WKAR’s county-by-county reporting on local races, school funding and ballot proposals. THE DECISIONS CLOSEST TO HOME Your community.

Your ballot. Choose your county and open a race or proposal for the details. Explore my county’s races → View my official sample ballot ↗ Your ballot is specific to your address. WKAR’s guide highlights selected local contests; the official sample ballot shows your complete ballot. Next: Choose how to vote ↓

STEP 3 YOUR OPTIONS Choose how you’ll vote. Open an option for the essentials. Confirm your assigned location and local hours before you go. Vote early, in person Statewide early voting: Oct. 24–Nov. 1 + Michigan’s statewide early voting period runs Oct. 24–Nov. 1. Some communities offer additional days: the WKAR center opens Oct. 19 for East Lansing voters. Your early voting site may differ from your Election Day precinct. Check your assigned site and hours. Michigan’s early voting information Vote with an absentee ballot Return your ballot to your local clerk + Use Michigan’s voter information tools to request or track an absentee ballot. Return your completed, signed ballot to your clerk’s office or an official drop box for your jurisdiction. For most voters, the clerk must receive the ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Check the state’s instructions for return options and military or overseas voter rules. Absentee ballot instructions and deadlines Vote on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3 · 7 a.m.–8 p.m. + Vote at your assigned polling place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you can still vote. If you need to register or update your address on Election Day, visit your city or township clerk’s office with proof of residency. Election Day guidance from Michigan Need information about identification, voting assistance or accessibility? Review Michigan’s official voting resources. Next: Find your location and hours ↓

STEP 4 MAKE YOUR PLAN Find your location and hours. Start with the state’s lookup for your assigned site. Then open your county below for local early voting details and clerk links. Find my assigned voting location ↗ VOTING AT WKAR A studio. A voting center. East Lansing’s voting center at WKAR opens Monday, Oct. 19. Get hours, access and parking details. Read the WKAR voting center story → Ingham County + Lansing voters can cast early ballots at two locations beginning Saturday, Oct. 24: Lansing Elections Office, 701 W. Jolly Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. most days, with hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 and additional voting Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Foster Community Center, 200 N. Foster Ave., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Nov. 1, with additional voting Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information is available through the Lansing City Clerk's Office. East Lansing will open a second early voting location at the Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road, on Oct. 24. Voting will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2. Other Ingham County residents, including those in Mason and surrounding townships, can find their assigned early voting location through the Michigan Voter Information Center. Clinton County + Clinton County voters can cast early ballots Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 at two locations: Bingham Township Hall, 2057 N. Lansing St., St. Johns

DeWitt Charter Township Hall, 1401 W. Herbison Road, DeWitt Both locations are scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. most days, with extended hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29. Voters can find more information through the Clinton County Clerk's Office. Eaton County + Most Eaton County voters, including those in Charlotte, Grand Ledge and Eaton Rapids, can cast early ballots at Carmel Township Hall, 661 Beech Highway in Charlotte. Voting runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 1, with hours generally from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. On Thursday, Oct. 29, the center will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Voters in Delta and Windsor townships have a separate location at the Delta Township Administration Building, 7710 W. Saginaw Highway in Lansing. Lansing residents who live in Eaton County use the city's early voting locations. The Eaton County Clerk's Office has more details about locations, hours and participating communities. Ionia County + Ionia County will offer early voting at one location for all county residents. The voting center is located at 302 W. Main St. in downtown Ionia, at the Ionia Community Library/Mercantile Bank location. Voting runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. More information is available through the city of Ionia's election updates. Jackson County + Early voting runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 at several locations across Jackson County. Jackson city voters can cast ballots at City Hall, 161 W. Michigan Ave., on the second floor. Other locations include Blackman Township Hall, 1990 W. Parnall Road; Summit Township Hall, 2121 Ferguson Road; and Grass Lake Township Hall, 373 Lakeside Drive. The county also has early voting sites in Brooklyn, Concord, Horton, Michigan Center, Clarklake, Parma and Spring Arbor. The Jackson County Clerk's Office has a full list of locations, hours and participating communities. Livingston County + Early voting runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 1, with locations and hours varying by community. Voting sites include Brighton City Hall, 200 N. First St.; Howell City Hall, 611 E. Grand River Ave.; and the Handy Township Voting Center, 6520 W. Grand River Ave. in Fowlerville. Other locations are available in Hartland, Hamburg, Genoa, Marion and Green Oak townships. The Livingston County Elections Division has a complete list of voting sites, hours and an address lookup tool. Montcalm County + All Montcalm County voters can cast early ballots at the Pandemic Readiness Building, 651 N. State St. in Stanton, behind the county sheriff's office and jail. Early voting runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, except Wednesday, Oct. 28, when the center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information is available through the Montcalm County Clerk's Office. Shiawassee County + Early voting begins Oct. 24 and continues through Nov. 1 in Shiawassee County. The Sgt. Clay W. Reeves Veterans Center, 1042 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna, has served as a shared early voting location for participating communities, including Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg and Perry. Owosso has operated a separate early voting location at City Hall, 301 W. Main St. Voters should confirm their assigned location and hours through the Michigan Voter Information Center or the Shiawassee County Clerk's Office. Early voting locations and Election Day precincts can be different. Your local clerk and the Michigan Voter Information Center can confirm where you should go.

Voting procedures: Michigan Department of State. Local information: WKAR reporting and linked city and county clerks. Reviewed Oct. 17, 2026. Photo: w.r. richards/WKAR-MSU.

Official Michigan voting informationMore WKAR election reporting