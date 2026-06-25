WKAR hosts MSU Libraries Book Talk Series Finale

At the finale of the MSU Libraries Spring 2026 Book Talk Series: African American Women Scholars on Race, Racism, and Living in Black America, community members gathered at WKAR studios for a commemorative panel in honor of Juneteenth. This collaboration marked the culmination of MSU Libraries’ five-part series examining themes ranging from Black social media to state violence, structural inequalities, and Black parenting.

Attendees were treated to a powerful selection of persona poems from Dr. LeConté Dill’s debut collection, Soul Survivors, followed by a rich discussion led by poet and fiction writer Lisa Bond-Brewer. Together, they explored the interconnected themes of resistance, resilience, liberation, and freedom. Guests also gained an intimate look into Dr. Dill’s fifteen-year creative research journey; work rooted in community engagement across the landscapes of Oakland, Atlanta, and Brooklyn, shaped by the young people and organizations within them.

Following the panel, Dr. Christina L. Meyers facilitated an extended conversation driven by audience questions, offering space to reflect on Dr. Dill’s future projects, including her forthcoming work, Building A Maker Outta Me.

To close the evening, guests were invited to continue the celebration by purchasing Soul Survivors with a personalized signature from Dr. Leconté Dill during the post discussion meet-and-greet.

