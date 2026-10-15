Tlaib introduces bill to ban federal funds for surveillance tech

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI 12) has introduced a new bill to limit the use of surveillance systems.

The bill would stop federal funds from being spent on automated license plate readers and facial recognition technology.

Fears have been mounting over what happens to collected data. Reporting has suggested, in some instances, it’s been used in stalking or helping immigration enforcement.

Tlaib said she’s concerned about the possible invasion of privacy and suppression of free speech.

“That technology and that infrastructure stays no matter who’s the mayor, no matter who’s on council, no matter who’s the president, you understand? So that gets to be misused by whoever comes in and, it may be changed in the use of it, but the point is it’s not just cameras,” Tlaib said at a press conference in Inkster Wednesday.

Products made by the company Flock Safety have been among the most criticized recently. Many communities in Michigan have been moving to end public safety contracts with the company.

In a written statement, Flock defended its work as helping find missing people and stolen cars.

“Flock's technology is an important public safety tool for law enforcement agencies across Michigan, helping officers solve serious crimes and find missing people. We support thoughtful, bipartisan legislation that puts strong privacy, transparency, and accountability guardrails in place while preserving law enforcement's ability to use technology responsibly to keep people safe,” part of the statement said.

Flock denies spying on people and creating a national database with its data.

But Tlaib said she still believes companies that offer surveillance products bear some responsibility for their misuse.

"I can’t sign these contracts, right? But I can basically be able to control what law enforcement agencies can use federal funds for, and that’s what we do in this bill,” Tlaib said.

During the press conference, 81-year-old Inkster resident Charles Stephens stopped by the gathering. He asked speakers what the concern was, especially if people don’t have anything to hide.

Stephens originally thought the cameras could stop reckless traffic on his street.

“They run stop signs and there’s a playground right across the street and some kids live two doors down, they run across the street to the playground,” he said. “Something needs to be done.”

But he was thinking more about his position after hearing from the speakers. "The camera doesn't detect speed," he noted.

Stephens said he also doesn’t want footage from the cameras to be shared with immigration enforcement or AI companies for unknown uses.

The legislation likely has an uphill battle in the U.S. House of Representatives, especially with it coming from a minority party member with only a couple of months left in the term.

Another member of Michigan's congressional delegation, on the other side of the aisle, Rep. Tom Barrett (R-MI 7) has also cosponsored anti-Flock camera legislation. That bill has also languished in committee.