A state-supported grant for attracting Israeli business investment will not be moving forward next year. The announcement came Tuesday during a monthly Michigan Economic Development Corporation executive committee meeting.

Finance subcommittee chair Lizabeth Ardisana told the board that the budget had gotten tight and that the cuts did not single out any one organization.

“There were a number of programs that were not funded, particularly business accelerators. That doesn’t mean that those programs can’t continue to look for funding in the future, possibly under a new administration,” Ardisana said.

The Michigan Israel Business Accelerator’s current $650,000 MEDC grant will expire at the end of December. After that, the accelerator's CEO Mark Davidoff said the group plans to move forward while looking for other funding sources.

“We have a full strategy and operational plan for 2027 and we’re going to execute that with full precision and we’re going to continue to be as competitive as we can be,” Davidoff said in an interview.

While the MEDC’s funding decision affects multiple development organizations, MIBA had received significant scrutiny during public comment in recent meetings. Critics of its grant accused the group of working with companies that benefit Israel’s military operations, and called that country's human rights record into question.

During public comment Tuesday, dozens of speakers urged the MEDC to not leave the door open for the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator to receive future funds.

Commission members did not indicate that public comment weighed on the decision at all. Davidoff emphasized the business accelerator's work is about helping Michigan’s businesses and economy grow.

“It has nothing to do with the foreign policy agenda of the United States and military support of the state of Israel of any nature. It’s about supporting the U.S. military and our soldiers in the field and our first responders,” Davidoff said.

The group's website lists mobility, U.S. aerospace and national security, and advanced manufacturing as some of the top sectors where Israel and the U.S. can partner. Others include health technology, agriculture, and sustainability.

Several of its own grants are available in each area. Some awards total more than $1 million.

The terms of its active grant require it to boost the value of Michigan-Israel economic activity by at least 20% over 2025. The contract also calls for the onboarding of “at least 10 new Israeli companies.”

When asked Tuesday how many new companies had partnered with Michigan this year, Davidoff didn’t have a number handy. He said over the past five years, the group brought over $45 million in economic development into Michigan through its partnerships.