© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: 1900 Oscar Berninghaus Watercolor

Season 30 Episode 25 | 2m 43s

In Junk in the Trunk 15, Gene Shapiro appraises a 1900 Oscar Berninghaus watercolor.

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 2:41
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1931 Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Watch
Appraisal: 1931 Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Watch
Clip: S30 E25 | 2:41
Watch 4:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Charles Loloma Necklace & Ironwood Bird
Appraisal: Charles Loloma Necklace & Ironwood Bird
Clip: S30 E25 | 4:04
Watch 3:24
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Loetz 4-handled Phänomen Vase, ca. 1904
Appraisal: Loetz 4-handled Phänomen Vase, ca. 1904
Clip: S30 E25 | 3:24
Watch 3:31
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 20th C. Ernest Trova "Falling Man" Sculpture
Appraisal: 20th C. Ernest Trova "Falling Man" Sculpture
Clip: S30 E25 | 3:31
Watch 1:46
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1937 Inscribed "Of Mice and Men" First Edition
Appraisal: 1937 Inscribed "Of Mice and Men" First Edition
Clip: S30 E25 | 1:46
Watch 2:46
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: John Juzek Violin, ca. 1950
Appraisal: John Juzek Violin, ca. 1950
Clip: S30 E25 | 2:46
Watch 2:59
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1964 - 1965 Ellsworth Kelly "Yellow over Black" Litho
Appraisal: 1964 - 1965 Ellsworth Kelly "Yellow over Black" Litho
Clip: S30 E25 | 2:59
Watch 1:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1951 Coca-Cola Baseball Advertisement Painting
Appraisal: 1951 Coca-Cola Baseball Advertisement Painting
Clip: S30 E25 | 1:10
Watch 3:09
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Augsburg Silver-gilt Chalice, ca. 1600
Appraisal: Augsburg Silver-gilt Chalice, ca. 1600
Clip: S30 E25 | 3:09