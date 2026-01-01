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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: 1931 Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Watch

Season 30 Episode 25 | 2m 41s

See Paul Winicki appraise a 1931 Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso watch in Junk in the Trunk 15.

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 1:46
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1937 Inscribed "Of Mice and Men" First Edition
Appraisal: 1937 Inscribed "Of Mice and Men" First Edition
Clip: S30 E25 | 1:46
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 20th C. Ernest Trova "Falling Man" Sculpture
Appraisal: 20th C. Ernest Trova "Falling Man" Sculpture
Clip: S30 E25 | 3:31
Watch 2:43
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1900 Oscar Berninghaus Watercolor
Appraisal: 1900 Oscar Berninghaus Watercolor
Clip: S30 E25 | 2:43
Watch 4:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Charles Loloma Necklace & Ironwood Bird
Appraisal: Charles Loloma Necklace & Ironwood Bird
Clip: S30 E25 | 4:04
Watch 3:24
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Loetz 4-handled Phänomen Vase, ca. 1904
Appraisal: Loetz 4-handled Phänomen Vase, ca. 1904
Clip: S30 E25 | 3:24
Watch 2:46
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: John Juzek Violin, ca. 1950
Appraisal: John Juzek Violin, ca. 1950
Clip: S30 E25 | 2:46
Watch 2:59
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1964 - 1965 Ellsworth Kelly "Yellow over Black" Litho
Appraisal: 1964 - 1965 Ellsworth Kelly "Yellow over Black" Litho
Clip: S30 E25 | 2:59
Watch 1:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1951 Coca-Cola Baseball Advertisement Painting
Appraisal: 1951 Coca-Cola Baseball Advertisement Painting
Clip: S30 E25 | 1:10
Watch 3:09
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Augsburg Silver-gilt Chalice, ca. 1600
Appraisal: Augsburg Silver-gilt Chalice, ca. 1600
Clip: S30 E25 | 3:09