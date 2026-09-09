The Country Club Wall | Beyond the Score

Extras
Premiere Thu 9/10/26 on WKAR-TV. Detroit youth golf programs break barriers.
Premiere Thu 9/3/26 on WKAR-TV | Skateboarder Nick Mullins and The Miracle League of Mid Michigan
Profiling blind skateboarder Nick Mullins and adaptive baseball's Miracle League.
The growing impact of esports in America's sporting landscape and the fascination of cricket.
Season 2 premieres Thu Dec 4, 2025 at 6 pm on WKAR-TV 23.1. A WKAR original series.
Al Martin visits The Big House to find out what it's like to become an internet sensation.
Hip hop fundamentals build community in Lansing and around the world.
James Moore and Terry Hessbrook talk in-studio about athletes and mental health.
Al Martin learns about the people behind the meteoric rise of MSU Gymnastics.
Anthony Ianni shares his experiences playing and watching basketball with autism.