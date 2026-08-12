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Curious About Careers

Community Outreach Manager | Hannah Page

Season 10 Episode 3 | 4m 47s

Fitz talks about rescuing animals with Hannah Page, community outreach manager and meets some furry friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter in Mason.

Aired: 08/11/26
Original production funding for Curious About Careers was provided by Capital Area College Access Network and United Way South Central Michigan.
Extras
Watch 4:07
Curious About Careers
Author and Illustrator | Ruth McNally Barshaw
Lynn draws her own path and writes her own story with Ruth McNally Barshaw, author and illustrator!
Episode: S10 E1 | 4:07
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Research and Development Manager | Jade Heslip
Olivia gets a taste for food science research and development at JIFFY with Jade Heslip!
Episode: S8 E802 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Archaeologist + Anthropologist | Stacey Camp
Callan “digs” into a career in archaeology and anthropology with Stacey Camp!
Episode: S8 E805 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Civil Engineer | Tula Ngasala
Genesis explores infrastructure design and construction with Civil Engineer Tula Ngasala!
Episode: S8 E806 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Tang Soo Do Master | Quiana Powell
Genesis gets a “kick” learning the physics of Tang Soo Do with Master Quiana Powell!
Episode: S7 E5 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Nano-Biosensor Researcher | Evangelyn Alocilja
Janellyn learns about the lifesaving technology of Nano-Biosensors!
Episode: S7 E6 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Curious About Careers Host | Janellyn
Janellyn looks back at her exciting adventures exploring STEM-related careers!
Episode: S7 E7 | 2:00
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Curious About Careers
Power Plant Director | Sherri Jett
Janellyn has an “energizing” tour with Power and Water Plant Director, Sherri Jett!
Episode: S7 E2 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Blind Transition Services Manager | Shannon McVoy
Genesis learns how STEM is integral to transition services for the visually impaired.
Episode: S7 E4 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Curious About Careers
Marine Archaeologist | Curious About Careers
Genesis dives into exploring marine archaeology with Melanie Damour!
Episode: S5 E1 | 2:00