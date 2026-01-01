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Grantchester

Last Day on Set

Season 11 | 2m 41s

That's a wrap! Get a behind-the-scenes glance at the emotional last day of filming.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Episode: S11 E8 | 52:45
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 8 Preview
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Preview: S11 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:04
Grantchester
Episode 8 Scene
Larry and Alphy are on the hunt for Dex Sutton, but Larry has a moment of self doubt.
Clip: S11 E8 | 1:04
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 7 Preview
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Preview: S11 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:22
Grantchester
Episode 7 Scene
Alphy visits the police station to make amends with Geordie after their fight.
Clip: S11 E7 | 1:22
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Episode: S11 E7 | 53:05
Watch 17:24
Grantchester
A Final Cast Roundtable
The cast and creator of Grantchester sat down for one last roundtable discussion about the series.
Clip: S11 | 17:24
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
Episode: S11 E6 | 53:05
Watch 0:29
Grantchester
Episode 6 Preview
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
Preview: S11 E6 | 0:29
Watch 1:04
Grantchester
Episode 6 Scene
The CeCe's team receives some exciting news, but is it too good to be true?
Clip: S11 E6 | 1:04