Extras
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
Season 2 premieres on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 9/8c.
Season 2 premieres on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 9/8c.
Take an inside look at Maigret Season 2, airing Sundays at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Maigret star Blake Harrison (AKA Sergeant Joseph Torrence) leads a behind-the-scenes set tour.
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.