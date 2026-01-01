Episode 3 Preview

Extras
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
Find out about the new faces shaking things up for Maigret and his team in Season 2.
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Take an inside look at Maigret Season 2, airing Sundays at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Maigret star Blake Harrison (AKA Sergeant Joseph Torrence) leads a behind-the-scenes set tour.
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.